New information on a Limestone County teenager charged with killing five family members.

A judge on Thursday set an April 7 arraignment date for Mason Sisk.

Sisk is charged with capital murder in the deaths of his father, stepmother and three siblings in Elkmont in 2019.

The 16-year-old is being held in the Limestone County Jail without bond.

Sisk has been charged as an adult. He was 15 at the time of the crimes.