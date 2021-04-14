New coronavirus vaccination program makes its way to Huntsville veterans home

The Floyd E. "Tut" Fann State Veterans Home in Huntsville is now able to administer vaccines to residents and staff all in-house thanks to a coronavirus vaccination program.

The program allows them to provide a safer and more efficient way to get veterans and employees vaccinated at the veterans home.

"We will continue to do everything necessary to create a safe environment, and this is just one of those steps," Scott Hurst, the Regional VP of Operations for HMR of Alabama, said.

Inside the pharmacy, a vaccination freezer will be used to store the exact amount of however many Moderna vaccines the home needs, so none go to waste.

"We know exactly how many veterans are eligible in need of the vaccine, as well as our staff members," Hurst said.

Not only will they be able to store the vaccines, but they'll be able to administer them as well, which is an added benefit to veterans and staff in more ways than one.

"A timelier administration of those vaccines, it also means less exposure to our folks having to go out to other clinics, so they can do that right here without ever having to leave the facility," Hurst said.

Efficiency isn't the only benefit. Once residents are fully vaccinated, they'll be allowed close contact visits with friends and families, something some have been and are still waiting to do.

"Bringing this one more step of safety and security into our facility allows us to move everybody back to normalcy. They get to spend time with one another. They get to spend time with loved ones. They get to do things that because of CDC, state and federal requirements, we haven't been able to do for a long time," he said.

An additional benefit is if the CDC does recommend people get vaccinated every six months, having this program in-house will also allow Tut Fann to be able to re-vaccinate residents and staff in a timely manner.