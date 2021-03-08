Huntsville infectious disease specialist says more vaccinations needed prior to easing up on coronavirus precautions

For those fully vaccinated against coronavirus, the CDC set new gathering guidelines.

On the CDC's website, it says you can gather indoors with fully vaccinated people without wearing a mask. You're also permitted to gather indoors with unvaccinated people from one other household.

Dr. Ali Hassoun, an infectious disease specialist in Huntsville, said, "Those who are older, vulnerable or who have risk factors, you're going to need to make sure everyone wears a mask and is physically distancing."

Vaccine recipient, Michelle Lebin, said she's going to continue to do her part to protect those still vulnerable to the virus.

"I just want to be able to spend more time with my parents, grandparents and all those members in our families that are older," she said.

The CDC guidelines also mentioned what to do if you're fully vaccinated and get in contact with someone who has the virus.

The CDC says, "If you’ve been around someone who has COVID-19, you do not need to stay away from others or get tested unless you have symptoms."

Dr. Hassoun said the majority of people will have to be vaccinated before easing up on coronavirus safety guidelines when in public.

It's important to know that CDC guidelines change frequently, because researchers and doctors are continuously learning more about the coronavirus and vaccines.