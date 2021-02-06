New coronavirus cases declining, numbers still higher than summer spikes

The number of new weekly coronavirus cases is declining in Alabama.

Since Jan. 4, when the state recorded a record 5,570 new cases, there has been a notable downward trend. A month later, on Feb. 4, fewer than 2,000 cases were recorded.

During the week starting Jan. 30 and ending Feb. 5, the state reported just over 14,000 new cases -- numbers hadn’t been that low during any week since November.

Recent data from the Alabama Department of Public Health shows the percentage of positive tests recently dropped below 12% for the first time since the end of November and data from the Mayo Clinic shows the state’s daily cases per 100,000 people is at 40 -- the lowest of available data.

While these trends show things are moving in the right direction, the current numbers are still significantly higher than what was seen during the summer spikes.

"Just because we have had thankfully a slight decrease in our numbers of cases and a slight decrease in our percent positivity, it's still very high,” Dr. Karen Landers of ADPH said.

Landers it's no time to let up in the fight against coronavirus. With numbers steadily declining across the board for the first time since September, she says precautions are even more important now with the presence of the UK variant in Alabama. So far, research shows it’s more contagious.

"And I think we have to think of it in those terms, that this could certainly upend any efforts that we've already had,” she explained.

Currently, Madison County is one of only two in the state that is still at high risk on the state's risk indicator dashboard. And with the Super Bowl on Sunday doctors around the state are saying it’s no time for parties.

"Attending gatherings with people outside of your household will increase your risk of being exposed to COVID-19, having a virtual watch party of gathering with only the people you live with are the safest ways to celebrate this year,” Dr. Suzanne Judd, an epidemiologist with the University of Alabama at Birmingham, said.

As of Saturday, the state reported 471,311 total cases, with 8,513 deaths and 252,880 presumed recoveries.