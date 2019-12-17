Clear

New classifications for AHSAA fall sports

Every two years the AHSAA re-classifies high schools.

Posted: Dec 17, 2019 10:46 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

It's time to re-classify. 

North Alabama got a little shake up in football. 

Noteable changes include:

Albertville to 7A

Madison Academy and Madison County to 4A

Fyffe and Collinsville to 3A

Mars Hill Bible to 2A. 

Again, those are just to name a few. Click here for the full list. 

