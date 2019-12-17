New classifications for AHSAA fall sports

It's time to re-classify.
North Alabama got a little shake up in football.
Noteable changes include:
Albertville to 7A
Madison Academy and Madison County to 4A
Fyffe and Collinsville to 3A
Mars Hill Bible to 2A.
Again, those are just to name a few. Click here for the full list.
