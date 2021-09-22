New chair being inaugurated for Huntsville Hispanic Latino Advisory Council

We are celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month by spotlighting one of our local leaders in North Alabama.

An inauguration ceremony for Dr. Edwin Núñez will take place Wednesday afternoon. He is the new chair of the Hispanic Latino Advisory Council.

He moved to Huntsville from Puerto Rico more than 30 years ago. In that time, he's seen the Hispanic population grow leaps and bounds. It now makes up more than 6% of the population. Dr. Núñez says he looks forward to helping those in the area.

"Getting people to work together, so they can solve some of the problems of the Hispanic Latino community," Dr. Núñez said that was the goal of the Hispanic Latino Advisory Council.

"I am quite enthusiastic and there's a little bit of trepidation because this is a new endeavor that I'm going to take," Dr. Núñez added.

One of his main focuses will be on education because of his background.

His father only got an education until 5th grade because he needed to help at home. However, that didn't stop him. His father joined the Army, taught himself English and then started studying to get his GED.

"I remember when he was studying. I was a toddler, and I would go and want to play. He always told me wait, wait a little while," Dr. Núñez recalled.

His father eventually passed and became a firefighter. Dr. Núñez's mother also pushed him to study, and he became the first member of his family to go to a university.

"That was so exciting to me," he said.

He now wants others in his community to be able to do the same.

"We want to make them realize that they can do that. That even in my case, where nobody had been to a university before, I was able to do it," Dr. Núñez said.

Dr. Núñez says he looks forward to helping those in need as well as Hispanic professionals to help Huntsville grow.

"The Hispanic community is increasing by leaps and bounds, but coming with this influx there are a lot of prepared people—engineers, scientists and so on. We have to find ways to utilize this resource and to also help the side that have not been so lucky as some of us or do not know the path to achieve similar conditions," Dr. Núñez said.

The Hispanic Latino Advisory Council will talk with local non-profits to learn what the needs are in the community. They will take those needs to the mayor's office to see what resources are available.

You can also reach out to them on their Facebook page.