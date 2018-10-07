New cancer treatment facility coming to Florence

The face of healthcare is about to change in Florence with the groundbreaking of the first multi-purpose cancer treatment facility.

Alliance Cancer Care broke ground on their new 40,000 square foot facility that will go off of Peach Street in Florence. The facility means cancer patients will not have to travel to Huntsville for treatment.

"If you are feeling sick, nauseated, or maybe you just feel bad from the cancer, 'Do you want to drive an hour and a half each way?'" said Alliance Cancer Care CEO and physician, Dr. Tres Childs. "You want to have it here. You need your support system here, and you need your doctors close to home."

The new facility will cost between $13 million to $20 million and will offer everything a patient needs all in one location.

"We're building a multi-disciplinary cancer center where we will have radiation, medical oncology, diagnostic imaging and labs all under one roof. So it's going to be very convenient for patients," said Childs.

The project is expected to be completed by the fall of 2019.

Later this month, RegionalCare will have a hearing before a judge to build their own cancer treatment facility located off of Veterans Drive, next to the new hospital in Florence.