New campsites open up at Ditto Landing

Memorial Day weekend is here and there are still some options available to get away for the weekend.

The executive director at Ditto Landing said they saw a need for more campsites this holiday weekend.

So, they went ahead and opened up some of their 41 new campsites.

With all the extra space they actually still have room for people to come out and camp.

"We're doing a soft opening where we're not complete, but all of the services are hooked up so, we just wanted to be able to offer people an opportunity if they wanted to go ahead and come out and enjoy the campsites," said Brandi Quick, xecutive director of Ditto Landing.

Quick said it's taken them a little bit longer to expand Ditto Landing because of the Coronavirus pandemic.