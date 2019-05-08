New campaign gets Shoals first responders fired up for tourism

A new campaign in the Shoals is getting first responders armed and fired up for tourism.

The director of Florence-Lauderdale Tourism said they have a unique relationship with firefighters and police, because they're often the first people tourists will approach for directions. They're educating police and firefighters on all the attractions the Shoals has to offer.

"If they know about their community that they live in and they know about our attractions and visitors center, if they are approached by someone who is here from out of town, it really enhances that overall visitor experience," said Allison Stanfield with Florence-Lauderdale Tourism.

The tourism board stocked officers' and firefighters' cars with brochures they can hand to tourists. The campaign is a part of National Tourism Week.