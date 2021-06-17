New camp helps teach girls about construction

Some local girls got a chance to try their hands at construction at a new camp.

The Girl Boss camp is a new partnership between the North Alabama Homebuilding Academy and Girls Inc., a local nonprofit.

Around 20 girls got to try their hands at construction.

They are all with the Eureka! program which is a five-year stem-based program.

The girls learned all the basics of construction like how to measure and read blueprints.

They also got to build birdhouses and even benches that will be used in the community.

One of the girls said she has loved working with the amazing people at the camp.

"Honestly, I'm learning a lot. I've been paying more attention to different intricate details and stuff and it's really nice being able to work hands-on with a lot of different things," said De'Asia Carson.

Now a person with the North Alabama Homebuilding Academy said the camp is also helping teach the girls that they can do anything if they put their mind to it.