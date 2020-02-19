Clear
New businesses coming to Huntsville’s MidCity

Credit: RCP Companies

The businesses are expected to open by the summer of 2020.

Posted: Feb 19, 2020 2:38 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Some new businesses are coming soon to Huntsville’s MidCity.

The district is adding Kung Fu Tea, Color Me Mine and Kamado Ramen.

Construction is happening right now for Kung Fu Tea, which will be the “bubble tea” shop’s first location in the state.

Kamado Ramen is opening a second location in the city. The Japanese ramen restaurant already has a location on Governors Drive.

Color Me Mine, a paint-it-yourself ceramics studio, is currently under construction at MidCity.

The businesses are expected to open by the summer of 2020, along with Wahlburgers restaurant.

