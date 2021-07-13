New businesses are coming to downtown Athens, how they'll impact growth in Limestone County

Three new businesses are coming to downtown Athens.

Special Projects Manager for the city of Athens, Amy Golden, said local entrepreneurs are investing in the community and in return, it's bringing more growth to Limestone County.

The new businesses include an alehouse, a real estate firm, and an art studio.

Michael Lambert was born and raised in Limestone County. He said it's exciting to see growth in Athens because it really feels like a small town.

"When I came back from school and came back from the military and everything, it was just the perfect place to settle down," said Lambert. "I do business all the way from Madison to Lauderdale County and it’s centrally located."

Now Lambert is raising his family here. He said the new businesses in Downtown Athens speak to the growth the county is seeing.

"It’s exciting not only for the new businesses but the older businesses that have been here too," said Lambert. "It’s bringing in a whole big diversity of people from all over the country, and what’s really interesting is the people that are coming really appreciate the small-town values that we have."

Ken and Lori Hill are Limestone County natives. The couple is opening Athens Alehouse and Cellar, a taste of wine, beer, and charcuterie.

The Hills said they wanted to bring their concept to Downtown Athens.

"We wanted to do something that Athens hadn’t seen before," said Ken Hill. "The craft beer industry had boomed and we wanted to bring that element to the square because it didn’t exist."

Golden said businesses are attracting other businesses in Athens.

"What excites me is the economic opportunity for everybody because you’re creating more jobs, you’re creating more chance for upper mobility, and more varied employment chances," said Lambert. "I mean everyone does better when the economy is booming and that’s what all of us want to see."

EXIT Realty is working with clients but is opening its doors in August. Athens Alehouse and Cellar is also preparing for an opening in August.

The art studio is currently working on inside and outside renovations. The three businesses can be found on the square in downtown Athens.