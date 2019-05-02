New bill would include LGBTQ members under Alabama's hate crime law

An effort is underway to include Alabama's LGBTQ community in the hate crime law.

Right now, we're one of only a handful of states that don't offer that protection. In Alabama, there are heightened penalties if you commit crimes against someone because of their race, religion or disability.

Some people said this is a step in the right direction for Alabama, and it's been a long time coming.

"This is an issue, and it's time we step it up," said Jeffrey Guenther, an advocate for gay rights.

"It's definitely, definitely long overdue, and it's definitely a positive step towards something, however, is it really going to be enough?" said Reggie Milner, who identifies as gay.

Members of the LGBTQ community say it will take more than legislation to create equality for gays in Huntsville.

"If you're not teaching the love and acceptance there, then they're not going to go out into society and follow and abide by these rules and laws," said Milner.

A bill before the state Senate would increase penalties if someone commits a crime against a person because they are gay.

Advocate Alison Munshi says she'll be happy if her community gets protected status, but she says the solution to this problem has always been simple.

"We need to listen to each other. We need to learn about each other," she said.

Munshi hopes she's creating a family in Huntsville, regardless of what happens at the statehouse.

"They are not alone, we're here and that we're working hard every day for them," she said.

Munshi said she is hopeful this bill was pass, because she says everyone deserves to be protected under the law, no matter who you are.

The bill also includes law enforcement officers who are victims of hate crimes. It passed a Senate committee on Wednesday, and now moves to the full Senate.