New bill would allow cities and counties in Alabama to remove sales tax on groceries

A new bill would allow cities and counties to decide to reduce or remove the sales taxes on groceries.

Currently, cities and counties set local sales tax rates, but state law does not allow them to reduce or eliminate sales tax for certain items. People in Marshall County had mixed reactions when they heard about the bill.

"The government wants their money. They're going to get it one way or another," said Elezebeth Norroe.

Norroe shops at Warehouse Discount Groceries often, and she said she's undecided about the grocery tax. She's concerned that small cities would lose revenue that keeps the cities running.

"You know, getting enough money to keep roads paved and stuff like that, then it could be a bad situation for us," said Norroe.

One man said he feels the current tax on groceries puts more stress on families that may be already struggling.

"It would benefit the elderly and the fixed income people. It would also benefit the single parents and the way I see it, it's a win-win," said David Coker, who supports the bill.

Another Marshall County resident, Austin Wren, agrees.

"We need to be able to have us a little bit more money, so we can do our own things to help provide for families and all that," said Wren.

Many people told WAAY 31 if groceries are not taxed, they feel cities and counties will make up the money somewhere else.

"It has to come out. It's got to come out of someone's pocket," said Norroe.

The state representative who filed the bill believes it has a good chance of passing because, if approved, it could give a tax break to many Alabamians.