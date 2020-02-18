New bill could expedite death penalty executions in Alabama

On Tuesday, Alabama legislators announced a new bill that could expedite how quickly the death penalty is carried out.

Currently, death penalty appeals are examined by both the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals and the Alabama State Supreme Court.

The proposed bill changes this to a single appeal to be heard by the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals.

Legislators said in a news conference that the killings of 7 law enforcement officers in 2019 helped inspire this bill. The most recent death was Officer Billy Clardy, who worked for Huntsville Police as a STAC.

The bill would shorten the appeals process for all death penalty cases, not just those invloving the deaths of police officers.

Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth said in a news conference that death row inmates in Alabama average 14 years in prison until the sentence is executed.

"It need to be a fair but expedited process in Alabama," says Ainsworth.

Ainsworth also made note that there will still be a thorough appeals process and due process. Senator Cam Ward of Alabaster is also sponsoring the bill and believes it will move fast in the Senate Judiciary Committee.

"Officers who are being murdered in the street. In fact, he cited seven-- 7 last year. Seven is the highest we've had that's been recorded. We have to do something to push back," says Ward.

Huntsville Police released in a statement they are "pleased to hear efforts are being made to expedite the punishments of convicted cop killers under this bill".