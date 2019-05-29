New ball fields coming to Madison County

New community tee-ball and softball fields are being built in Madison County.

WAAY 31 learned the project is costing District 3 one tenth of what it should, because they're using equipment and resources from current projects.

The new fields will be built right in front of Madison County Commissioner Craig Hill's office on Highway 72 East in Brownsboro.

Hill said this piece of land was covered in high grass, and it wasn't being used. Now, it will be home to two new ball fields. One tee-ball field, one softball field and a parking lot will be built on the land.

Hill said the area used to house a trailer and has utilities and water already set up, which will help keep the price down. The fields will also have a bathroom facility and picnic areas for families to enjoy.

Hill said it will be a major improvement for the entire community.

"It was an eyesore...We knew that we could find a better use for the property," Hill said.

The project is expected to cost about $40,000. Hill said since the project is being done by district workers and with county equipment, it's saving them hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The soil for the fields was brought over from the Jordan Road extension project that is being built about 4 miles away. Hill said the fields should be done by the Fourth of July and ready to go for fall ball.