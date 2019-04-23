New assisted living home breaks ground in Hampton Cove

Hampton Cove is getting a new assisted living facility for seniors who need memory care.

Charter Senior Living broke ground this morning on the "Legacy at Hampton Cove". It will be part of a community called "Wellpoint" near the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail. The president of Charter Senior Living told us why a facility like this is so important in Huntsville.

"We are able to provide an engagement. That our staff is highly trained. And we basically walk along side of our residents at any state that they're in in the memory care process," said Keven Bennema, president and CEO of Charter Senior Living.

The community will also have a wellness center and hotel. It is expected to bring around 200 jobs to the area over the next two to three years.