New art exhibit at Harrison Brothers Hardware store shows artists unique perspective

The attraction is called “Rooted in History: Interpreting Alabama Folk Art Traditions.”

Posted: Jun 25, 2021 7:29 PM
Posted By: Olivia Schueller

22 Alabama artists are showcasing their art in Downtown Huntsville.

Inside the historic Harrison Brothers Hardware store, the art shows artists' unique perspectives on history.

One artist said during the pandemic creating art gave her a way to express herself. Now, she gets to share her art with her community.

“I think it’s just important to highlight on the folk-art people still admire and do,” Tiavalya Befecadu, textile artist. “It’s a great way to bring traffic to downtown Huntsville and to highlight the diversity our city has to offer.”

The exhibit is a collaboration with the Historic Huntsville Foundation, Harrison Brothers Hardware, and artist, Jahni Moore.

The art is available for purchase.

