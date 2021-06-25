New art exhibit at Harrison Brothers Hardware store shows artists unique perspective

22 Alabama artists are showcasing their art in Downtown Huntsville.

The attraction is called “Rooted in History: Interpreting Alabama Folk Art Traditions.”

Inside the historic Harrison Brothers Hardware store, the art shows artists' unique perspectives on history.

One artist said during the pandemic creating art gave her a way to express herself. Now, she gets to share her art with her community.

“I think it’s just important to highlight on the folk-art people still admire and do,” Tiavalya Befecadu, textile artist. “It’s a great way to bring traffic to downtown Huntsville and to highlight the diversity our city has to offer.”

The exhibit is a collaboration with the Historic Huntsville Foundation, Harrison Brothers Hardware, and artist, Jahni Moore.

The art is available for purchase.