Huntsville City Schools offering afterschool tutoring program for elementary students

Huntsville City Schools is offering a tutoring program for elementary students after school, free of charge!

The new afterschool program not only gives students an opportunity to improve their education but also offers a form of afterschool care for their families.

"So, I'm excited about getting back to school every day, having the face-to-face instruction, and providing this extended day tutoring type of experience for our boys and girls," said Monte Linebarger, Director of Elementary Instruction for Huntsville City Schools.

Linebarger said that the new tutoring program will help bridge the gap in students' education after many spent last year learning virtually.

"Because really the more effective instruction time that they have, the quicker we can close the gap and we're making the instruction effective because our teachers, we're training them. We're giving them professional development, they're LETRS trained and that's the nuts and bolts of reading and that's gonna make them stronger," said Linebarger.

Certified teachers will be there to help tutor students. They'll focus on math and reading along with other subjects.

And the afterschool tutoring is not only helpful for kids' education.

"I know many parents have questions about afterschool care so the superintendent and the board said, 'hey, we'll create this afterschool tutoring program. It will help with the achievement gap and we will also help with aftercare services,'" said Linebarger.

And depending on a school's need more students could participate in the program.

"So it includes students' kindergarten through sixth grade but mostly it's K through 5 and we can include the pre-k as well," said Linebarger.

The afterschool tutoring will take place from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. and the students that choose to participate will even get a schedule. The program begins August 4th.

This is separate from Huntsville City School's after-school care, Extended Day Program for elementary school.

That program will not begin until September and the district is currently working out logistics.