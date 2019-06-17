New affordable housing complex for senior citizens coming to Huntsville

A $10 million project coming to Huntsville will provide affordable housing for senior citizens.

The Cottages at Indian Creek will be located on Jeff Road, next to Willowbrook Church's Madison campus. The senior living complex is expected to be completed by 2020.

Developers tell WAAY 31 as Huntsville continues to grow, affordable housing for seniors is hard to come by.

"It crosses my mind all the time, you know, I've watched my grandparents get older and granted, they had retirement and pension plans that helped them out," John Rose, who lives less than 2 miles from the construction site, said.

Rose has always thought about what his family members would do if they needed a place to live. Soon there will be an option.

"We are building a 55-unit apartment community that is designed to be affordable for seniors, age 55 and older," Executive Director of Neighborhood Concepts Inc., Mary Ellen Judah, said.

Along with the age restriction, Judah says a person must make less than $41,000 annually to qualify for the affordable housing complex. The Huntsville City Council approved an agreement that would provide $290,000 of federal funds to the project. Judah says those are funds designated for developments like this one.

"We have two senior properties already here in Huntsville and all of those stay full, so there is most definitely a demand," Judah said.

The complex will be located in the 400 block of Jeff Road, a stretch of road known for traffic backups.

"Pretty bad. This is the back road everybody takes to get to and from work, especially if you live in Athens or if you live out here in one of the subdivisions," Leo Quinn, who works along Jeff Road, said. "It'll add more traffic, but it's not like it will get any worse."

Rose is willing to battle more traffic if needed.

"There's plenty of senior citizens out there," Rose said. "They need homes and don't have the income that everybody else does. They're limited to six, seven hundred dollars a month."

WAAY 31 is told Huntsville City Council still has to approve a final set of plans in the next month or two. Construction is set to begin in August. District 5 Councilman Will Culver says he is unaware of any future expansions to Jeff Road.