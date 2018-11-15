New additions coming to Redstone Arsenal wellness center

New additions and a new name are now at a wellness center at Redstone Arsenal. It was formerly known as the Fox Wellness Clinic but will now become the "Redstone Arsenal Center for Comprehensive Wellness."

There will be four new fitness assessment and testing equipment pieces. These are a metabolic rate measuring machine, a "bod pod" that looks at body composition, a fitness assessment and an individual stress management test.

The new additions have been in the works since early last year. The staff has completed training on all the machines, and the services are free to those who are members of the military, their beneficiaries and Department of Defense employees.

"It's nice to have that data and that information they can take maybe to start a weight loss program or any type of improvements they want to make to their overall health," said Nicole Sarabia, a registered nurse and educator at the clinic.

The center's grand opening will be on Friday, and the clinic will start scheduling patients next week.