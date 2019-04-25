Clear

New York Jets select Alabama's Quinnen Williams as third overall pick in 2019 NFL Draft

Williams is the first Alabama player of the night to be picked.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The New York Jets held onto the third pick and took defensive tackle Quinnen Williams of Alabama, a dominant man in the trenches accustomed to playing in big games. The Jets were widely speculated to want to trade down, but instead got a building block for their defense and new coach Adam Gase.

Not even a starter before 2018, Williams won the Outland Trophy last season and is Alabama's highest-drafted defensive player since linebacker Cornelius Bennett went No. 2 overall in 1987.

