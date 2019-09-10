Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Advisory - Flood Warning View Alerts

New Year's Eve Trivia

Article Image

How well do you know New Year's Eve trivia? Take our trivia quiz!

APP USERS: Click here

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Few Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 41°
Florence
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 40°
Fayetteville
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 37°
Decatur
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 39°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
49° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 44°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events