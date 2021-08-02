New Wireless Emergency Alerts now issued for severe thunderstorms deemed destructive

Severe weather can strike anytime here in North Alabama which is why you should always have multiple ways to get warnings no matter where you are. In the last few years, new technology called Wireless Emergency Alerts uses cell phone towers to automatically send alerts like Tornado Warnings and Flash Flood Warnings to your phone. Now, a new Wireless Emergency Alert will be issued for specific Severe Thunderstorms Warnings that are deemed to be an even greater threat to life and property.

Beginning August 2nd, Wireless Emergency Alerts will now be automatically activated to your mobile device for Severe Thunderstorm Warnings that are deemed to be destructive by the National Weather Service. These storms can produce 80 MPH winds and/or baseball sized hail. These particular Severe Thunderstorm Warnings are quite rare, only accounting for 10 percent of all Severe Thunderstorm Warnings issued nationwide per year according to the National Weather Service. Most of these severe thunderstorms come from widespread damaging wind events such as derechos or supercells that produce large hail and strong tornadoes.

