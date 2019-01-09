New Ulta store heading to Huntsville

Beauty lovers get ready to rejoice!
A new Ulta Beauty store is set to open in Huntsville next month.
The beauty store chain features cosmetics, hair care, perfume, skin care products and more, in addition to on-site salon services.
The store will be the second in the Huntsville area, located near Whole Foods – at 935 Bob Wallace Avenue SW.
A grand opening is scheduled for the new store Feb. 1 at 6 p.m. through Feb. 3. Each day, the first 100 guests will receive an Ulta Beauty treat valued at $5 to $100.
The first Ulta Beauty store in the area opened in the Bridge Street Town Centre.
