New Ulta store heading to Huntsville

Brows, blush and bronzer, oh my!

Posted: Jan. 9, 2019 4:49 PM
Updated: Jan. 9, 2019 4:56 PM
Posted By: WAAY-TV Staff

Beauty lovers get ready to rejoice!

A new Ulta Beauty store is set to open in Huntsville next month.

The beauty store chain features cosmetics, hair care, perfume, skin care products and more, in addition to on-site salon services.

The store will be the second in the Huntsville area, located near Whole Foods – at 935 Bob Wallace Avenue SW.

A grand opening is scheduled for the new store Feb. 1 at 6 p.m. through Feb. 3. Each day, the first 100 guests will receive an Ulta Beauty treat valued at $5 to $100.

The first Ulta Beauty store in the area opened in the Bridge Street Town Centre.

