New U.S. Army technology introduced to Huntsville

New and improved military equipment is being shown off right here in Huntsville.

It's the technology future generations will use to defend the United States. Soldiers at the Global Force Symposium explained to WAAY 31 why up-to-date technology like this is needed.

"We had a fratricide incident and that is the last thing we want," said former soldier, Toby Brooks.

Toby Brooks was in the United States Army for 26 years and while he was in Iraq, he said technology misidentified an aircraft and soldiers shot it down. Later, he learned it was a U.S. Aircraft with a soldier on board.

"It was absolutely the worst feeling in the world. It was one thing to go to war. You expect suffering and loss. You never want it to be a friendly incident that caused it," said Brooks.

Brooks said the incident could have been prevented with better technology.

At the Association of the U.S. Army's Global Force Symposium and Exposition, new military equipment is on display, including technology that will identify air crafts more accurately. This is something Brooks has always wanted.

"That's why we are here, to make it better in the future," said Brooks.

A new virtual reality training program is also being introduced.

"Every soldier needs to be strong and confident in their abilities to be able to go perform and do their job. One weak link could really decide the fate of a mission," said Steven Fullerton with VR Gluv.

Also unveiled on Tuesday, a new military medical vehicle. It's faster and more protective and is already being brought to military camps across the country.

"If they need a medic, our vehicle can be there. It's protected, and get that wounded soldier or marine back into a safe area," said George Mansfield with Oshkosh Defense.

"Whatever the greatest and latest technology is, that's what we want to provide our soldiers as they deploy," said Brooks.

All of the equipment at this symposium is faster, stronger and smarter than military technology the United States has been using for years. Leaders of the event told WAAY 31 it's time for our country to improve its defense.