New Tik Tok challenge could be deadly and result in criminal charges

There's a new, but dangerous social media challenge going viral.

"It may look cool on video but it's dangerous and it's not something to be played with," said Todd Long with Huntsville Utilities.

On an app called Tik Tok, it's something called the "outlet challenge" and it could be deadly.

You should not do this, but people plug a charger into the wall for a moment then place a penny in the middle of it.

It’s so dangerous, you can burn down a house or even electrocute yourself!

When David Stapler heard about the challenge he couldn't believe it was a real thing.

"Being someone who's worked in construction before and actually experienced some electricity and what it feels like and seeing stuff catch on fire from faulty outlets and things like that, it's really a bad idea," he said.

Long listed a few of the possible dangers.

"It's not something to play with. It's dangerous. In the case of this, you can start a fire, you can do electrical damage to your home that costs a lot of money to repair, and you can do serious physical damage to yourself," he said.

Long said there have been no reports of injuries from the challenge in Huntsville and he hopes it stays that way.

He and Stapler hope no one else will try it, because it could result in death.

"I did dumb stuff when I was a kid. Kids do dumb stuff, I understand but the challenge online are getting so crazy. One after another too," he said.

Huntsville Fire and Rescue told WAAY 31 if you participate in this type of challenge and start a fire, you could face criminal charges.