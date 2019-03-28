New Taco Mama location coming to Jones Valley this summer

Photo Gallery 1 Images
A brand new restaurant is coming to Jones Valley this summer.
Taco Mama will be the newest restaurant coming the large shopping center that's also home to Target. The new eatery will go where the old Buffalo Wild Wings currently is in the shopping center, next to Hobby Lobby.
The restaurant already has locations at Pelham Avenue SW and Providence Main Street NW.
