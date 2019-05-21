New Silver Airways plane flies out of Huntsville

Clear
Posted: May. 21, 2019 12:18 PM
Updated: May. 21, 2019 1:07 PM
Posted By: Casey Albritton

A brand new airplane is flying out of Huntsville International.

Silver Airways has a new fleet of planes called the ATR 600. Huntsville is one of the first airports in the country to have them. Passengers took the first trip Tuesday morning, destined for Orlando. Silver Airlines said the new plane is safer because the cockpit uses new technology that reduces the workload of the flight crew. Riders will notice the leather seating, more leg room and larger overhead bins. The airport also explained what it means for passengers.

"I think that them expanding their fleet to this market means that they're interested in staying. Frontier has just upgraded some equipment, too. It's really nice to see them responding well to the market and we think it will continue to do great things for us," said Huntsville International Airport public relations officer, Jana Kuner.

Silver Airlines has been flying out of Huntsville since last September.

