New Sand Mountain Park fitness and indoor aquatics center opens

There is a new fitness and indoor aquatics center open in Marshall County.

This is the new center at Sand Mountain Park in Albertville. It opened Tuesday for members and guests.

The center includes indoor basketball courts, gym equipment, racquetball courts, a pool and more.

The general manager told WAAY 31 there has already been positive feedback about the facility.

"People are excited to be here, which is awesome, and our team at Sand Mountain Park is thrilled to get to this day," said Patrick O'Brien, general manager.

There are coronavirus safety protocols in place at the center, including screenings for employees.

Memberships and day passes are available.