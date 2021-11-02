Clear

New Ronald Greene autopsy dumps crash theory in fatal Louisiana arrest

Posted: Nov 2, 2021 7:37 PM
Posted By: Jessica Barnett

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A reexamined autopsy ordered by the FBI in the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene has rejected the Louisiana State Police claim that a car crash caused his fatal injuries.

That narrows prosecutors’ focus on the troopers seen on body camera video beating, stunning and dragging the Black motorist.

The unusual second look at what killed Greene was commissioned in light of the long-buried body camera footage and other evidence state police withheld from the original autopsy. The new review attributes Greene's death to a series of factors, including troopers striking him in the head, restraining him and his cocaine use.

