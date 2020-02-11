New Publix coming to Athens, bringing 150 jobs

A new Publix grocery store is coming to Athens.
According to a tweet Monday night from the City of Athens, at its 5:30 p.m. meeting, the city council approved an incentive package for Publix's request to develop the old Kmart building on Highway 31 near Athens High School.
The business will add 150 jobs. The other Publix in Athens is located on Highway 72 near Lindsay Lane.
