Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Watch - Flood Warning - Flood Advisory View Alerts

New Publix coming to Athens, bringing 150 jobs

This will be the store’s second location in Athens.

Posted: Feb 11, 2020 8:54 AM
Updated: Feb 11, 2020 8:54 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

A new Publix grocery store is coming to Athens.

According to a tweet Monday night from the City of Athens, at its 5:30 p.m. meeting, the city council approved an incentive package for Publix's request to develop the old Kmart building on Highway 31 near Athens High School.

The business will add 150 jobs. The other Publix in Athens is located on Highway 72 near Lindsay Lane.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 52°
Florence
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 44°
Fayetteville
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 43°
Decatur
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 50°
Scottsboro
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 64°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events