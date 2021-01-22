New Pints and Pixels location opening Jan. 26 at Huntsville’s Campus No. 805

Huntsville's retro gaming bar, Pints and Pixels, has a new home.

Pints and Pixels will be open to the public at its new location, beginning Jan. 26. It’s located in the Student Union Building at Campus No. 805.

The bar moved down the street from its previous location in the Mercantile Building. It still has the classic arcade games but ended a partnership with Anaheim Chili, so there’s no longer a kitchen there.

A Facebook post from Campus No. 805 says “In order to ‘Stay Safe and Game On’, Pints and Pixels has a stringent sanitation schedule and has spaced machines to ensure social distancing is observed."