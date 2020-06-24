New Oakwood farms market serves food desert

Today Oakwood University had their grand opening of the new Oakwood Farms Market. The produce sold in the store comes from the University's fruits, vegetables and herbs grown on campus. Plus, other farms in nearby counties and states. Store officials told WAAY 31 that since North Alabama is a food desert, this new market will help them accomplish the goal of providing fresh produce for the community.

"It's better that I know where it's [produce] coming from. My daughter says organic is the best anyways. I'm trying to learn to eat better because I'm sick," said first-time shopper Stacy Edwards

Starting this Friday Oakwood Farms Market will host their own farmer's market for local farmers, artists, and business owners to sell their product. You will need to apply online under Oakwood Farms Market.