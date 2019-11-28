New no kill adoption center to come to Madison

Animals in Madison County will get a second chance as a nonprofit expands.

A New Leash on Life is adding an adoption center in Madison.

"We give our hearts and souls to them and try to make sure their life is forever changed for the better," said Denise Philips, A New Leash on Life.

Animals will soon have a new temporary home here at this building.

The non-profit A New Leash on Life is renovating it to make it a no kill adoption center for the area.

"These animals have heartbreaking stories a lot of times and they didn’t ask for that. They love and it’s amazing that when we get these animals and they are in such poor condition, they immediately are grateful," said Erin Fledderman, A New Leash on Life.

The non-profit has saved more than sixteen thousand animals and averages more than three thousand animals saved every year.

They say the expansion is needed as their number of rescues grows.

"It will not only let us expand into Madison and recruit more volunteers, everything like that, in general it will save more lives through the whole program," said Erin Fledderman, A New Leash on Life.

For A New Leash on Life, this adoption center is not only going to be able to expand their reach into Madison City and County but it’s also going to be an area where they can have specialty care as well.

"We’re hoping to kinda have a specialty adoption center. Currently our mom and pups and kittens are in foster homes and we’re hoping to maybe delve into having some special centers set up in our new adoption center for those cases," said Denise Philips, A New Leash on Life.

Giving these pups a reason to be thankful for as they get their second chance to find a forever home.

The non-profit says they hope to start on the renovations in the next couple of months.