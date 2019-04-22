New NASA Green Building to save thousands of dollars

The opening of a green facility at the Marshall Space Flight Center will save thousands of dollars that will go toward putting Americans back on the moon.

Building 4221 is a green building that will reduce water usage by 30%, use solar panels to power the building, and will save roughly $80,000 per year.

Sam Ortega is one of more than 400 NASA employees who will move into the brand new environmentally-friendly building.

"Cost of operating the building are half of what the older building was, but yet we are holding even more people than we were holding in our old building," Ortega said.

Senator Doug Jones was joined by some big names on Monday for the ribbon-cutting in Huntsville. Marshall Space Flight Center Director Jody Singer says it will hold important players for future space missions.

"It will house the folks that will be working on future generations systems, things like habitats, landers, and what it takes for us to get to deep space," Singer said.

The extra dollars saved will go toward space developments, especially with Vice President Mike Pence's announcement in Huntsville, calling for Americans to return to the moon soon.

This new facility replaces an older one just across the street on Redstone Arsenal. The old facility will be demolished in the future.