New Mobile STEM Lab coming to Albertville City Schools

Students in Albertville are returning to school on Tuesday and this year they are getting more opportunities to participate in STEM-related activities.

Albertville City Schools is starting its first mobile STEM lab, which is a bus that will be used to educate students in science, technology, engineering, and math.

The bus is being painted by a local artist this week. Officials say teachers are planning different activities for students to do on the bus, like virtual dissection labs and learning games on laptops. Administrators said they hope the mobile STEM lab will make learning fun.

"It will hopefully ignite a fire in the learner to where they are committed to education that will prepare them for careers in STEM," said Superintendent, Boyd English.

Educators said the STEM lab will be available to both Evans Elementary and Albertville Middle schools in October.