Clear
BREAKING NEWS Traffic alert: Gas leak impacting Starling, Goldfinch drives in Madison Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

New Mobile STEM Lab coming to Albertville City Schools

The STEM Lab will engage students in STEM- related learning activities.

Posted: Aug 6, 2019 3:56 PM
Posted By: Casey Albritton

Students in Albertville are returning to school on Tuesday and this year they are getting more opportunities to participate in STEM-related activities.

Albertville City Schools is starting its first mobile STEM lab, which is a bus that will be used to educate students in science, technology, engineering, and math.

The bus is being painted by a local artist this week. Officials say teachers are planning different activities for students to do on the bus, like virtual dissection labs and learning games on laptops. Administrators said they hope the mobile STEM lab will make learning fun.

"It will hopefully ignite a fire in the learner to where they are committed to education that will prepare them for careers in STEM," said Superintendent, Boyd English.

Educators said the STEM lab will be available to both Evans Elementary and Albertville Middle schools in October.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 92°
Florence
Clear
93° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 96°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 91°
Decatur
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 95°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 95°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events