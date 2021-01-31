Clear

New Mexico joins Colorado in calling for President Biden to make Space Command decision more transparent

Politicians from New Mexico argue that the process was not fair or done through the typical methods of evaluation.

Posted: Jan 31, 2021 8:42 PM
Updated: Jan 31, 2021 11:27 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

More voices are joining the growing chorus of those calling for the Biden administration to conduct a comprehensive review of how Redstone Arsenal was selected as the preferred location of the U.S. Space Command Headquarters.

The decision was announced on January 13, 2021, and was quickly met with surprise and disbelief by those in Colorado, the home of the temporary home of Space Command. 

In a letter to President Biden on Friday, New Mexico Senator Martin Heinrich called for more transparency and said that initial reports of the selection process by the Air Force "raise serious questions of political impropriety and demonstrate clear violations of the Air Force's own standardized process for selecting locations to host organizations of this size."

"More specifically, we are concerned that the Air Force circumvented its own Strategic Basing Process (SBP), the objective and reproducible approach the service has used to manage significant basing decisions in the past. Our staff has been informed that the Air Force used a subjective evaluation scale that has still not been provided to our offices in place of the SBP's standardized point scale," the letter states. 

WAAY 31 News has also requested more detailed information on how the Air Force made its final determination and we're waiting to hear back.

Following Colorado's calls for more transparency, that are similar to those of the New Mexico delegation, an Air Force spokesperson released the following statement to WAAY 31:

"Redstone Arsenal, Huntsville, Alabama, was selected by the Secretary of the Air Force to host U.S. Space Command headquarters based on factors related to mission, infrastructure capacity, community support and cost to the Department of Defense. Huntsville compared favorably across more of these factors than any other community, providing a large, qualified workforce, superior infrastructure capacity, and low initial and recurring costs."

Heinrich's letter argues that because the Air Force postponed its original site visit to Albuquerque in December, the Air Force evaluation team ended up visiting less than a week before the announcement of Huntsville.

"We find it difficult to understand how the Air Force can properly evaluate one of the most important aspects of a candiate's bid in less than a week," the letter states. 

At the time of the selection, the waning days of the Trump administration, there was some suggestion that then President Trump had some personal influence on the decision to have Huntsville be the recipient of the Space Command Headquarters.

During a tour of hospitals in Alabama on January 13, Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville said that Trump "had a small part in it, maybe even more than a small part."

Tuberville went onto say that after talking with the then Secretary of the Air Force that "This wasn't just a snap decision or a quick decision, but I'm sure President Trump had something to do with it."

WAAY 31 has reached out to the Biden administration for comment regarding the calls for more transparency and are waiting to hear back. 

