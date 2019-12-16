A New Market woman is dead after a wreck at 12:30 a.m. Monday.
Alabama State Troopers say Ashely Danelle Arnold, 27, was killed when the 2010 Mercury Mariner she was driving left Riverton Road and hit a tree. She died at the scene.
Troopers continue to investigate.
Related Content
- New Market woman killed in early morning wreck
- UPDATE: Man killed in early-morning Limestone wreck identified
- 1 dead in early morning Huntsville wreck
- One person dead in early morning wreck
- New Market teen killed in wreck leaves lasting memory
- Leighton woman killed in weekend wreck
- Moulton woman killed in wreck near Decatur
- Albertville woman killed in weekend wreck
- Woman killed in Jackson County rollover wreck
- Motorcyclist killed in wreck
Scroll for more content...