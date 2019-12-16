Clear
New Market woman killed in early morning wreck

The woman died at the scene of the wreck.

Posted: Dec 16, 2019 7:09 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

A New Market woman is dead after a wreck at 12:30 a.m. Monday.

Alabama State Troopers say Ashely Danelle Arnold, 27, was killed when the 2010 Mercury Mariner she was driving left Riverton Road and hit a tree. She died at the scene.

Troopers continue to investigate.

