New Market teen killed in wreck leaves lasting memory

The roadside memorial for 18 year old Jordan Collier continues to grow along Maysville Road. Collier died there in a three car accident on December 18th. The memorial is a constant reminder of Collier's tragic death for everyone who drives past it. Several people close to her are now carrying reminders of her everywhere they go.

Haylen Damron is her fiancé and he sat in a chair on Sunday getting a tattoo. It has Jordan's name surrounded by artwork inspired by the Navy. Damron is going to the Navy Military Entrance Processing Station next week. Collier inspired him to join the military, "Everywhere I travel she's going to be with me," said Damron.

They met at 6 years old and started dating at 16. Damron said he and Collier were like two puzzle pieces and she, "Showed me the way and set me up for everything," said Damron.

Jordan's mom, December May, will carry her memory everywhere with angels wings on her shoulder, because she said Jordan is an angel looking over the whole family.

Her younger brother Carter still can't believe she's gone, "She was the best sister I could ever ask for," said Carter May.

This holiday season will not be an easy one, "This christmas is going to be a little tough," said her stepdad Michael May.

The family are holding on to the many stories of all the good she brought to the world. Some fellow classmates told them of how she, as a senior, would go up to lonely looking freshman and help them make friends.

One girl even said Jordan helped save her life while she was depressed, and contemplating suicide, by simply being her friend and checking up on her. To her family, those stories mean, "The world. It makes me very happy inside as a parent to know she was so good," said Michael May.

That is why he's angry at the person who caused the wreck, "I'm sure justice will eventually prevail," said Michael May.

Every time Damron looks down at his memorial tattoo he'll think of Jordan and how God had other plans in store for her, "God was basically sayin, 'she's given you everything you needed to continue. She can't do anything else for you. You're going to have to finish it,'" said Damron.

"She did all the good that was necessary here and god needed her home," said Michael May.

Collier was part of Buckhorn High School JROTC and had plans on joining the Army once she graduated in May. She was also a volunteer firefighter in New Market.

There were three cars involved in the accident. A jeep that Alabama State Troopers said caused the accident and a pick up truck that hit Collier right after that. Collier's family told WAAY 31 they are praying for the driver of the truck, because they know they were a victim in this whole accident just like Jordan was.

Alabama State Troopers tell us they are still investigating what happened. So far, no charges have been filed against the driver who caused the accident and ran from the scene before being found.