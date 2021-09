A New Market man has been indicted in the shooting death of a teenager in 2019.

Records show 22-year-old Justen Dmone Wherry was indicted this month by a Madison County grand jury on one count of murder in the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Josiah Sanderson. The murder occurred in February 2019 outside Allure Martini Bar and Grill in Huntsville.

Huntsville Police at the time said Wherry was still at the scene with a firearm when officers responded to the 911 call.