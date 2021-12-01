New Market Christmas Parade set for Dec. 11

The New Market Volunteer Fire Department is welcoming one and all to join the Christmas parade set for Saturday, Dec. 11.

Registration is free and can be done at the fire department's website. The parade will begin at 2 p.m., with lineup starting at 12:30 p.m. at New Market School.

For safety reasons, four-wheelers, go-carts, dirt bikes and three-wheelers are not permitted unless they are pulling a float. Candy cannot be thrown from a float, and small children must be accompanied by an adult if walking in the parade.

The fire department reminds participants that is a family event, so profanity and decorations that might be deemed offensive are not permitted for floats. For complete rules and to view the registration packet, click here.

The parade will travel from New Market School along New Market Road to Hurricane Road, continue down Cochran Street, then along Oak Street to Winchester Road before turning back onto Hurricane Road to return to the school. Santa Claus will be riding with the NMVFD float in the parade.

The rain date for this year's parade is Saturday, Dec. 18.