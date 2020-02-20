New Madison Public Works building better for employees and residents

The city of Madison is celebrating the move of one of its departments into a much larger building, and it couldn't come at a better time.

The Public Works Department is moving to a new facility on Palmer Road.

We spoke with Mayor Paul Finley about how this will help with road repairs, and why crews are hard at work there even before Friday's official opening.

Finley told WAAY-31 the move from a 7,000-square-foot building to this 20,000-square-foot building is a huge improvement.

The new site has so much space that crews can stay there overnight during emergency situations.

"We want a safe facility. We want one where our workers are able to accomplish actionable results," said Finley.

Finley told us he knows the frustrations people have with potholes and other issues.

He says this new facility, which has been in the works for 3 years, is so important for residents.

"Actions always speak louder than words so when I see it then I'll believe it," said Eric Boyd.

Boyd told us he's seen so many potholes pop up because of how terrible the weather is and hopes the city can put its money where its mouth is.

But in the meantime, he hopes people are careful this week because the weather is causing even more potholes.

"Just hold on to your steering wheel and prepare for it... It's going to happen," he said.

Finley said crews are already working in the new building and they've already seen improvement.

He told us he knows this is just the beginning!

"Public Works... The unsung hero. We're very proud to be able to help make them more effective and more efficient," he said.

Crews may stay here overnight Thursday to prep for any road issues on Friday morning.

Finley said the city isn't getting rid of the old building and the S.W.A.T. team will move in first, and then it could become home to a new fire station and emergency services team.