New Madison County bridge replacement begins

A new bridge replacement project is beginning in Madison County on Thursday. It's all happening on Dan Tibbs Road between Indian Creek Road and Research Park Boulevard. Officials said while construction is happening, Dan Tibbs Road will be closed. The bridge goes over Dry Creek and is about a third of a mile West of Research Park Boulevard. Officials say the project will last for about six months and there will be a detours drivers can take. One is driving from Blake Bottom Road going North and another is taking Plummer Road South. Officials also told WAAY 31 the project is costing tax payers almost 1.4 million dollars.

"It's an old bridge, just getting to the point where it needs to be changed out before it's not safe to travel anymore. We're glad we got to fund it and we look forward to getting this done as soon as possible. It will be an inconvenience but it will be a safer bridge to use when we get it done," said Madison County Commissioner, Phil Vandiver

The project began Thursday at 9 a.m.