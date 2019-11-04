New Madison County Schools superintendent sworn in

Photo Gallery 3 Images
The new Madison County Schools superintendent, Allen Perkins, was sworn in just after 8 a.m. Monday.
The Madison County Board of Education voted last month to hire Perkins. He is from Huntsville and was the Director of Equity and Innovation for the board.
Perkins is set to fill the remaining term of Matt Massey, who resigned earlier this year to become president of the Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering.
