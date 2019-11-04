Clear
New Madison County Schools superintendent sworn in

Courtesy of Madison County Schools

The Madison County Board of Education voted last month to hire Allen Perkins.

Posted: Nov 4, 2019 11:35 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The new Madison County Schools superintendent, Allen Perkins, was sworn in just after 8 a.m. Monday.

The Madison County Board of Education voted last month to hire Perkins. He is from Huntsville and was the Director of Equity and Innovation for the board.

Perkins is set to fill the remaining term of Matt Massey, who resigned earlier this year to become president of the Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering.

