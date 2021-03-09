New Lee Football coach familiar with area

Lee High Football has a new leader.
Irving McGuire is the new football coach. McGuire is coming back to Huntsville, where he is from.
He graduated from J.O. Johnson before going to Stillman to play football.
Irving McGuire is the new Lee football coach.
Lee High Football has a new leader.
Irving McGuire is the new football coach. McGuire is coming back to Huntsville, where he is from.
He graduated from J.O. Johnson before going to Stillman to play football.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|72082
|1403
|Mobile
|36436
|741
|Madison
|32722
|469
|Tuscaloosa
|24465
|422
|Montgomery
|22826
|523
|Shelby
|22301
|219
|Baldwin
|19942
|289
|Lee
|15084
|161
|Calhoun
|13968
|296
|Morgan
|13810
|255
|Etowah
|13427
|327
|Marshall
|11460
|215
|Houston
|10140
|264
|Elmore
|9523
|190
|Limestone
|9443
|139
|St. Clair
|9061
|228
|Cullman
|9012
|183
|Lauderdale
|8631
|214
|DeKalb
|8510
|175
|Talladega
|7650
|165
|Walker
|6606
|260
|Jackson
|6554
|104
|Autauga
|6364
|92
|Blount
|6256
|128
|Colbert
|6012
|121
|Coffee
|5270
|104
|Dale
|4688
|107
|Russell
|4089
|34
|Franklin
|4009
|79
|Covington
|4000
|107
|Chilton
|3924
|104
|Escambia
|3796
|73
|Tallapoosa
|3636
|143
|Clarke
|3446
|53
|Chambers
|3434
|111
|Dallas
|3427
|142
|Pike
|2933
|73
|Marion
|2890
|96
|Lawrence
|2863
|87
|Winston
|2587
|68
|Bibb
|2464
|58
|Marengo
|2454
|57
|Geneva
|2406
|70
|Pickens
|2264
|57
|Barbour
|2143
|51
|Hale
|2129
|69
|Fayette
|2028
|57
|Butler
|2017
|66
|Henry
|1838
|41
|Cherokee
|1783
|40
|Monroe
|1668
|39
|Randolph
|1655
|41
|Washington
|1571
|36
|Macon
|1479
|45
|Crenshaw
|1473
|55
|Clay
|1462
|54
|Cleburne
|1403
|41
|Lamar
|1339
|33
|Lowndes
|1333
|51
|Wilcox
|1231
|25
|Bullock
|1177
|36
|Conecuh
|1071
|24
|Perry
|1064
|27
|Sumter
|1010
|32
|Coosa
|903
|24
|Greene
|889
|32
|Choctaw
|561
|23
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Shelby
|88076
|1518
|Davidson
|82300
|878
|Knox
|46583
|590
|Hamilton
|40802
|463
|Rutherford
|38878
|389
|Williamson
|25549
|204
|Sumner
|21607
|320
|Montgomery
|17578
|213
|Out of TN
|17267
|97
|Wilson
|16683
|211
|Unassigned
|15848
|126
|Sullivan
|14532
|275
|Blount
|14219
|185
|Bradley
|13120
|141
|Washington
|12868
|234
|Maury
|12290
|162
|Sevier
|12191
|165
|Putnam
|10675
|170
|Madison
|10152
|232
|Robertson
|9050
|121
|Anderson
|8119
|159
|Hamblen
|8099
|166
|Greene
|7321
|145
|Tipton
|6990
|103
|Coffee
|6453
|115
|Dickson
|6308
|106
|Gibson
|6208
|141
|Cumberland
|6142
|123
|Carter
|6008
|155
|McMinn
|5976
|93
|Roane
|5954
|96
|Bedford
|5851
|120
|Loudon
|5753
|66
|Jefferson
|5729
|119
|Lawrence
|5582
|84
|Monroe
|5405
|92
|Warren
|5338
|77
|Hawkins
|5300
|98
|Dyer
|5255
|101
|Franklin
|4780
|85
|Fayette
|4694
|73
|Obion
|4372
|95
|Lincoln
|4170
|62
|Rhea
|4164
|73
|Cocke
|4050
|96
|Cheatham
|3992
|44
|Marshall
|3931
|57
|Campbell
|3837
|59
|Weakley
|3802
|60
|Giles
|3759
|97
|Henderson
|3626
|74
|Carroll
|3493
|81
|White
|3406
|66
|Hardeman
|3395
|65
|Macon
|3383
|73
|Hardin
|3325
|63
|Lauderdale
|3100
|43
|Henry
|3017
|75
|Marion
|2965
|45
|Scott
|2895
|44
|Wayne
|2887
|30
|Overton
|2870
|58
|Claiborne
|2856
|69
|McNairy
|2693
|53
|Hickman
|2680
|41
|DeKalb
|2677
|51
|Haywood
|2652
|60
|Smith
|2583
|36
|Grainger
|2451
|46
|Trousdale
|2402
|22
|Morgan
|2315
|38
|Fentress
|2303
|44
|Johnson
|2175
|38
|Chester
|2028
|48
|Bledsoe
|2015
|10
|Crockett
|1974
|47
|Unicoi
|1824
|47
|Polk
|1800
|22
|Cannon
|1789
|30
|Union
|1743
|34
|Grundy
|1705
|30
|Lake
|1679
|26
|Sequatchie
|1578
|27
|Humphreys
|1560
|21
|Decatur
|1544
|37
|Benton
|1513
|39
|Lewis
|1477
|25
|Meigs
|1271
|23
|Jackson
|1257
|34
|Stewart
|1248
|25
|Clay
|1072
|31
|Houston
|1038
|32
|Perry
|1036
|28
|Moore
|947
|16
|Van Buren
|799
|20
|Pickett
|748
|23
|Hancock
|500
|12