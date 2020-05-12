New Jeopardy! episodes return to WAAY 31 on Monday

Jeopardy! announced Tuesday that after airing a string of repeat episodes recently that new episodes of the 36th season will return on Monday.
You can watch them weekdays at 3 p.m. on WAAY 31.
The updated programming schedule is:
May 18-22: New regular JEOPARDY! episodes
May 25-29: Teachers Tournament quarterfinals
June 1-5: Teachers Tournament semifinals and finals
June 8-12: New regular JEOPARDY! episodes
