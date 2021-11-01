New Huntsville treatment center focuses on eating disorders

Anne Lanier suffered an unimaginable loss in 2004 when her daughter, Becky, died at only 29 years old due to complications from anorexia.

The loss moved Lanier to make sure other families had the resources they needed to help a loved one suffering from an eating disorder, and that work will continue through the Becky Streetman Center for the Treatment of Eating Disorders through Nutrition Intervention, the Huntsville Hospital Foundation announced Monday.

The Foundation said it was generous donations from Lanier and the Lanier Family Foundation that made the Becky Streetman Center possible. The center plans to provide nutrition evaluation, counseling and hands-on coaching to support children, teens and adults struggling with eating disorders, as well as help patients and their families gain a better understanding of eating disorders.

“Our goal is to not only help patients to a healthy weight but to help them understand how their eating disorder causes nutrition and physical issues,” said Linda Steakley, a registered dietician who will work alongside Anna Key, another registered dietician, as part of the Becky Streetman Center program. “We work together to practice meal planning and preparation, establish regular eating patterns and provide support for both the patient and their families.”

Lanier said family planning is a crucial part of treatment, something she acknowledged wasn’t made as important as it should’ve been in her own household.

“Becky would go through treatment and be better, but once she was home, I hadn’t changed, her sisters hadn’t changed, her friends hadn’t changed,” Lanier said. “Simply telling her she looked great would send her right back into starvation mode.”

Lanier said the goal of the Becky Streetman Center is to help the entire family, not just the patient, so they can work together to overcome the eating disorder.

“Only then can they take productive steps toward healing and recovery,” Lanier said.

Those who need help or know someone who might need help can contact the Becky Streetman Center at 256-265-7100.

Those interested in supporting the program can donate to the Becky Streetman Fund at Huntsville Hospital Foundation by clicking here. Donations will help fund patient scholarships to cover treatment for those unable to afford services through private insurance.