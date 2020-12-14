New Huntsville primary care clinic to serve patients without insurance

A new clinic in Huntsville opening next month will provide primary medical care to the Hispanic community.

Clinica Medica Moscati is a nonprofit clinic for patients without medical insurance. Founders Dr. Thomas Short and Mayra Short, along with a completely Hispanic staff, aim to provide care to the Hispanic community at an affordable cost beginning Jan. 6.

They say the clinic was created to address the lack of Spanish-speaking primary care providers in Huntsville.

"There is no one providing primary care in the language and that is important for two things: number one because the patient, the culture is different and one relates to the patient as a Hispanic differently than they can relate to people who do not share their culture," Mayra Short said.

The language barrier also presents a problem.

“Also, because the patient does not speak the language, they often have to bring their own interpreter. I think you may not be able to talk as openly as you could talk if you were the patient alone with the medical provider,” Short said.

To keep all medical care affordable for clinic patients, they are negotiating discounts with local hospitals for additional exams and specialists.

"We are providing service at a low cost, but then if the patient needs x-rays, needs lab work, needs all kinds of other tests and they don’t have any discounts—it costs them hundreds of dollars that they don’t have," Short said.

In the future, they hope to put extra money in a fund to help patients in need cover their medical expenses. They also want to provide classes to educate patients on their health.

For the Shorts, this is a way to give back to their community.

"Our motivation is to help our Hispanic community," Short said.

Clinica Medica Moscati will be open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Tuesdays and Thursdays from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. It is located at: 204 Lowe Ave., Building 2, Suite 7.

The clinic will only see adult patients 18 years of age and older and does not provide women’s health care services. They are currently accepting appointments for January, which can be made by calling: 256-715-1054.