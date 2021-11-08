New Huntsville home already has cracks in the concrete

When Jerome Tidwell went to inspect the new home he is supposed to close on this week, he found tiny cracks in the newly poured concrete driveway and in the garage.

He was furious and the builder told him they are not considered a defect, and would not be fixed.

Tidwell called the WAAY 31 Newsroom looking for answers.

On Monday, WAAY 31 went to the home in SW Huntsville located inside The Estuary at Nature Walk, a Breland Homes planned subdivision.

"This crack right here goes all the way up the driveway,” Tidwell explained.

Superficial cracking like what Tidwell noticed is actually very common in the Tennessee Valley, according to home inspector Todd Thuss. He met with Tidwell at the home Monday to look at the cracks and offer his expert advice.

"This is a common shrinkage crack," Thuss said.

In Alabama, if a crack is smaller than something the size of a quarter could fit in, then then the contractors are not required to repair under most circumstances.

Breland Homes representatives said they understand the frustration but the issue is so commonplace it would not feasible to replace all of the concrete that experiences the small cracks as it sets. Breland also pointed to their A+ Better Business Bureau rating for reference to their reputation in the community and the quality of their work.

“It doesn’t hurt to ask questions depending on the severity of the size of the crack, a good home inspector will know the difference between something that is severe and something that’s common and could be expected," Thuss added.

Tidwell said he appreciated WAAY 31 helping look into the issue and just hopes other soon-to-be homeowners also understand what to look for and ask questions about.